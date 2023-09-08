Panchkula residents flag dangling danger

Panchkula, September 7
A tilted electricity pole is posing a significant safety risk to people in Sector 21, Panchkula.
Expressing concern over the threat, Rajesh Sharma, a resident, said the pole could collapse any moment and had a potential of causing an accident. He urged the authorities concerned to promptly take action before it got too late.
Residents have identified another electricity pole in the same sector that is also in poor condition.
Ashish, also a resident of Sector 21, emphasised the dangerous situation, particularly since many people frequently walk along the road. “The local administration should conduct a comprehensive assessment of all unsafe poles and request the relevant department to take necessary action,” he added.
