Panchkula residents irked over erratic water supply

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 28

Residents of different parts of the city have been complaining of inadequate water supply for the past few days. They claim that that the supply was not only inadequate but erratic too.

Parts of Sectors 15, 12-A, 14, 10 and other areas of the city have been affected.

SK Nayar, president, Citizens Welfare Association (CWA), said since June 25, water supply during evening hours had been affected badly in Sector 15. “The Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has failed to maintain fixed morning and evening water supply,” he said.

The HSVP has fixed five hours each in the morning and evening for supply of water in the city.

Nayyar added that the water supply was available between 6 am and 8.15 am only on June 25 and 26. “On June 27, the evening water supply was merely available between 7.45 pm and 9 pm only,” he added.

Residents claimed that HSVP officials blame power outages for irregular water supply.

CWA members claimed that the problem majorly arose due to power issues at the boosting stations. They claimed that they had been asking the HSVP to install diesel generator sets or tap solar power as alternative measures to run boosting units.