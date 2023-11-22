Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The UT police have arrested two youths for snatching a bag from a woman at Mani Majra.

Chandani Thakur (26), a resident of Mani Majra, had reported that on Monday evening, a youth riding pillion on a motorcycle pushed her and snatched her bag containing Rs 2,000 and documents near the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, and sped away.

Two more fall prey to snatchers At Sector 47, a biker snatched the mobile phone from Sadir, a resident of Mohali. In the other incident, Ramesh Verma reported that a motorcyclist snatched his mobile phone in Sector 44. The police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

During investigation, the accused, identified as Parshant Sharma (21) and Gaurav Kumar (25), both residents of Panchkula, were arrested.

The bag and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered. Parshant already faces three cases registered against him in Panchkula. Meanwhile, both accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

