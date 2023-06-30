Panchkula roads turn into canals

Panchkula, June 29
Heavy rain led to flooding and traffic snarls in different parts of the district. Main roads were inundated, throwing life out of gear.
Waterlogging was witnessed in Sector 19, which gets submerged in rainwater every year, Abhaypur and others parts of the city.
Chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla said as soon as information about waterlogging was received, the cleaning staff of the MC reached the spot and drained out the water with the help of a motor and other equipment.
MC officials said soak pits were also made wherever required. MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the rapid action task force was fully alert to deal with waterlogging problem. “Directions have been issued to all officials concerned to ensure people do not have to suffer due to waterlogging,” he added.
