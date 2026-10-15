Panchkula roller skating meet on October 17

The District Roller Skating Championship will be held here on October 17.

It will be organised by the Panchkula District Roller Skating Association at the skating track in IT Park, Sector 22. All skaters must complete their online registration.

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Those without a valid online registration with the Roller Skating Federation of India will not be permitted to participate. Players must mention their RSFI registration number on the entry form.

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"Entry forms are available at skating centres and schools," said coach Chander Singhal.