Panchkula rottweiler, pitbull owners get Oct 31 breather

Panchkula, October 11

Giving a relief to the owners of pitbull and rottweiler breeds in the city, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation has directed them to get their dogs registered by October 31 to avoid action. The ban will come into effect after the deadline.

Challans will be issued to the owners who fail to get their pets registered before the deadline.

The municipal corporation has further imposed complete ban on breeding of these breeds in the city, which are known for their ferocity. “If unregistered pitbull and rottweiler breeds are found at homes after October 31, the owners will be held accountable,” said the MC.

Municipal Commissioner Virender Lather said action would be taken against those indulging in illegal breeding of these dogs.

He clarified there was no restriction on bringing these breeds to dog shows organised in the city. “People can bring in their dogs and take these back after the show. In such a scenario, there is no danger from these breeds,” he said.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the two breeds had been banned in the city as these were considered dangerous. Those already owning a pitbull or a rottweiler should not panic and get their pets registered by October 31, he said.

“People are emotionally attached to their pets and many had approached me seeking lifting of the ban. Their demand has been considered,” he said. However, he warned those involved in illegal breeding in the city.

