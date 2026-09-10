DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula Rs 3.16-crore cyber fraud: 2 more held from Hyderabad, total arrests reach 5

Panchkula Rs 3.16-crore cyber fraud: 2 more held from Hyderabad, total arrests reach 5

Duo allegedly linked to WhatsApp ZIP-file scam targeting construction firm; police trace Rs 1.86 crore of fraud amount

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:47 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchkula Police have arrested two more accused from Hyderabad in a Rs 3.16-crore cyber fraud case. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Panchkula Police have arrested two more accused from Hyderabad in a Rs 3.16-crore cyber fraud case involving a Panchkula-based construction firm, taking the total number of arrests to five.

The latest accused have been identified as Punnapurreddy Praveen Prasad Raja, a resident of Hyderabad, and Vakanagi Reddy, a native of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh who is currently residing in Hyderabad. Both were arrested and produced in court before being sent to judicial custody.

Advertisement

According to the FIR, the fraudsters targeted R.S. Construction, a firm executing railway bridge contracts with offices in Jind and Panchkula. The accused allegedly sent a ZIP file to the company’s WhatsApp account while posing as a steel supplier.

Advertisement

A day later, messages containing a cloned chat history of company partner Vijay Chilana were sent from another number. The messages allegedly directed the company’s accountant, Ekta, to transfer funds.

Between August 6 and 7, a total of Rs 3.16 crore was transferred across five bank accounts before Chilana noticed bank alerts and stopped further transactions.

Advertisement

According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, the investigation found that ₹1.06 crore of the fraud amount had been routed to the account of Integrated Women Development Society, while another Rs 80 lakh was transferred to the account of Punnapurreddy Prakashasthrulu Private Limited.

Acting on technical leads, a Cyber Crime team led by SHO Yudhveer Singh traced the two suspects to Hyderabad and arrested them.

Three other accused — Devarajan A.P. of Chennai, Pandishwari of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu and Sushil Ganjanan of Kolhapur in Maharashtra — had earlier been arrested from Chennai in connection with the case.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said police teams were conducting raids at multiple locations to trace the remaining accused. The role of other suspects identified during the investigation is also being examined.

The case was registered on August 8 at Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, Panchkula, under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the investigation was continuing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts