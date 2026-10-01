Panchkula Rs 95-lakh cyber fraud: Fifth accused held, Rs 54 lakh recovered for 81-year-old victim

Panchkula Cyber Police have arrested the fifth accused in a Rs 95.21-lakh cyber fraud case in which an 81-year-old retired man was allegedly cheated through a fake online share-trading platform, with Rs 54 lakh so far recovered and returned to the victim.

The accused, Vikram alias Vicky, a resident of Kaithal, was arrested on September 29 after investigation revealed that Rs 15 lakh of the cheated amount had been transferred to his bank account. He was produced before a court on September 30 and has been taken on three-day police remand.

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According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, the Sector 6, Panchkula resident was approached through WhatsApp with an offer of high returns from online share trading. He was subsequently connected to a fake trading platform and persuaded to deposit money into different bank accounts.

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The fraudsters initially transferred some purported profits into his account, gaining his confidence. They later induced him to deposit more money by promising higher returns. A total of Rs 95,21,560 was allegedly deposited from the accounts of the complainant and his daughter-in-law into different bank accounts.

When the victim attempted to withdraw the money, the accused allegedly demanded further deposits. He then realised that he had been cheated and approached the police. A case was registered at Cyber Crime Police Station, Sector 20, Panchkula, on October 8, 2025.

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During the investigation, police traced Rs 15 lakh of the fraud proceeds to Vikram’s bank account. His three-day remand is being used to investigate the money trail and establish the roles of other members of the alleged cyber fraud network.

Four accused — Gurdeep Singh alias Deepu Dabla and Manjeet Singh, both from Hisar; Manshvi Dhochhak of Sonepat; and Anoop Kumar of Delhi — had earlier been arrested. A chargesheet has already been filed against them and the case is under trial.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said Rs 54 lakh had so far been returned to the complainant. Police teams were conducting further raids to arrest the remaining accused and recover the balance amount.

Police said the investigation was focused on tracing the complete money trail and identifying all those involved in the cyber fraud network.