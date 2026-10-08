Panchkula: Satvik ousts Jairam in see-saw TT pre-quarterfinal

Haryana’s Satvik Tyagi stunned Jatin Jairam of Telangana to march into the boys’ U-11 quarterfinals on the second day of the National Ranking Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Hall, Sector 3.

One of the most dramatic matches of the day, the pre-quarterfinal clash between the two budding players, attracted all eyes. The neck-and-neck fight started from the opening game with Tyagi pushing the rally for the game points before logging a 13-11 win, followed by a comfortable 11-8 win in the next game. However, Jairam bounced back by winning the next two 10-12, 6-11. The final game once again took a dramatic turn as Jairam found his way back after trailing initially. However, Tyagi didn’t lose his cool and managed to close the match in his favour by winning the game 13-11.

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Rajvardhan Tiwari of Maharashtra had a relatively easy outing against Rajasthan’s Taarush Sharma with a 11-2 11-5 6-11 11-6 victory, while Gujarat’s Rehansh Singhvi defeated BN Chirayu of Karnataka 7-11 11-8 11-7 11-6. Maharashtra’s Naksh Mahajan faced a little resistance against Adhiraj Chauhan from the same state before confirming a 11-8 8-11 11-4 5-11 11-7 win, while Mayukh Sarkar of West Bengal prevailed over Subham Dey of Telangana 11-6 11-9 12-10. Arjun Sen defeated Akhil Vinodh 11-6 11-9 11-3 and Debanshu Chakraborty ousted AR Sundaramurty 11-4 11-3 11-6 in one-sided matches. Delhi’s Kavish Hasti had to give his best against Pranit Agrawal of Uttar Pradesh before logging a 11-9 10-12 11-6 11-7 win.

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The girls’ U-11 pre-quarterfinals also remained an exciting affair, as Delhi’s Ikaara Sreeram improved from trailing a game before defeating Chandigarh’s Mishita Jaryal 3-11 12-10 14-12 14-12. Nilanjana Sharma of Bihar defeated KP Narumugail of Tamil Nadu 13-11 11-7 6-11 11-7 and Phalgun Gupta of Haryana came back strongly against Delhi’s Privya Das Barua, despite losing two games, winning 6-11 9-11 11-7 11-9 11-8.