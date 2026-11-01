Panchkula school horror: 8-year-old sent to Observation Home for brick attack on KG girl

An eight-year-old boy accused of repeatedly hitting a six-year-old girl on the head with a brick at a school in Sector 20 has been sent to the Observation Home in Ambala by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Panchkula.

In its order dated October 31, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the board directed that the boy be kept at a “place of safety” for his protection pending an inquiry. He was produced before the board in the protective custody of PSI Suresh Pal, the juvenile officer. The next hearing is scheduled for November 4, when the boy has to be produced in person.

Advertisement

The board has also directed that he be taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for “medical procedures” on November 2.

Advertisement

The boy has been booked under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The board is awaiting the inquiry report.

The girl is undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh. Sources said she was stable and out of danger, though her condition remained serious.

Advertisement

Police daily diary entries in the case, copies of which are with The Tribune, detail the sequence of events leading to the discovery of the injured girl.

The incident took place on October 28 during school hours. According to the girl’s father, he had arranged an auto-rickshaw for her. After school hours, the driver called him to say that she had not come out of the school. The father went to the school and asked the staff to search for her. A child then told him that she was in a room and another child had hit her.

The father alleged that the boy took him to a room on the first floor, whose door was latched from outside. Looking through a window, he saw his daughter lying in a pool of blood on the floor. After the staff opened the room, he took her to a private hospital in Sector 21.

At the hospital, school staff showed him a video which, the father alleged showed the boy taking his daughter into the room and repeatedly hitting her with a brick. He said the girl was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The police registered a daily dairy report at the Sector 20 police station on October 28 after receiving information from the hospital. The father told the police that could not record his statement at the time as he was busy with his daughter’s treatment. The diary entry notes that the doctor had found him fit to give a statement. He submitted his complaint on October 30.

The same day, the police took the boy to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 for a mental assessment. A psychiatric social worker referred him to GMCH-32, where doctors asked that he be brought back at 9 am on October 31. The boy was handed over to his father on October 30 and produced before the JJB the next day.

According to the police diary, a crime scene team inspected the room and the police seized a blood-stained brick, blood samples collected from the floor and an iron-sheet dustbin, and the dustbin itself. The diary also records that electronic evidence of the spot could not be prepared as the investigating officer’s phone battery had run low.

The police said further action would be taken after receiving the girl’s injury report and the boy’s mental assessment report.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered on October 31 on a complaint by the girl’s uncle. It names the school principal, a class in-charge and a chowkidar, alleging negligence and claiming that the injured girl remained inside the locked room for about two hours.