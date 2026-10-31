Panchkula school horror: Girl, 6, hit with brick by classmate, left injured in locked room for 2 hours

The Panchkula police have booked the principal, a class in-charge and a chowkidar of Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, for negligence after a six-year-old girl was allegedly hit on the head with a brick by a Class 3 student and left injured in a locked room for nearly two hours.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the incident took place on October 28 between 3 pm and 4 pm.

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The complainant, the girl’s uncle, alleged that an eight-year-old boy took her to a room on the first floor and repeatedly hit her on the head with a brick lying there.

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The complaint states that the girl remained injured in the room for about two hours after school ended. She was missing from her class, and the room was locked without anyone checking inside, it alleges.

The complainant also claimed that a video of the incident had gone viral on social media and blamed the school administration and staff for the incident.

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The complainant stated that CCTV cameras were installed in every classroom and gallery, with access to the footage available in the principal’s room. He alleged that a brick lying in a classroom had been used as a weapon.

As his brother, the girl's father, was busy attending to her treatment, he filed the complaint.

The FIR was registered at the Sector 20 police station at 6.30 pm on Saturday, three days after the incident. It invokes Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and Section 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The Juvenile Justice Act provision deals with cruelty to a child by a person having charge of or control over the child, while the BNS provision deals with acts endangering life or personal safety and causing grievous hurt. The column for the reason for delay in registering the FIR has been left blank.

The FIR names the principal, the class in-charge and the chowkidar as accused.

The complainant has sought legal action against the school management, the principal, the class in-charge, other staff members and the chowkidar.

A copy of the complaint has been handed over to Juvenile Officer Suresh Pal for further investigation. ASI Pardeep has been appointed as the investigating officer.