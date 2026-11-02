Panchkula school horror: Girl recovering, but struggling with trauma, say kin

The six-year-old girl assaulted by an eight-year-old student at a government school in Panchkula is recovering from her injuries but continues to suffer psychological trauma, her uncle said on Sunday.

The child sustained five stitches on her head and a fracture in her nose. She was admitted to the hospital on October 29 around 12.30 pm and is now conscious, said her uncle Faizil, who has been interacting with the media on behalf of the family.

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“The girl is still extremely frightened. She keeps calling for her mother and telling her that she was hit. Even after regaining consciousness, she continues to recall the incident and suffers recurring trauma. Although she is conscious now, the fear of what happened remains evident,” he said.

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According to the uncle, the child was initially kept in a general ward for two days before being shifted to a VIP ward. He claimed that the medical attention and care being provided to her had improved after the incident received media coverage. The family is hopeful that her physical condition will continue to improve, though her emotional recovery remains a concern.

The school has also deputed teachers to remain with the child during her hospitalisation. Two teachers have been assigned to the day shift and two to the night shift to ensure that she is attended to during her treatment, said Faizil.

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The victim’s parents refrained from interacting with the media.