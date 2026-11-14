Panchkula school horror: Haryana rights panel flags gaps in CCTV monitoring, classroom supervision

Taking serious cognisance of the alleged assault on a six-year-old girl at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Sector 20, Panchkula, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has stressed the need for a comprehensive review of child safety arrangements in schools. The Commission has asked the state government to consider conducting a time-bound and comprehensive safety audit of all schools across Haryana and preparing a concrete action plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Commission Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, accompanied by Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora, visited the school on October 31. During the visit, arrangements relating to school safety and supervision of children were examined. Following the inspection, Justice Lalit Batra told the media that the Commission would undertake a detailed examination of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the possible deficiencies in the school's safety and monitoring arrangements, and would recommend necessary improvements.

In its order dated November 13, the Commission observed that ensuring the safety of every child within school premises was a fundamental responsibility of the institution concerned and the administration. The alleged assault on the six-year-old girl is not merely a matter of negligence at an individual school; it raises several serious questions concerning the supervision of children, availability of teachers, classroom arrangements, monitoring of CCTV cameras and emergency response mechanisms.

The incident took place on October 28, following which the girl sustained multiple serious injuries and on referral from Civil Hospital, Sector-6, Panchkula, she was taken to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for treatment. She was later discharged.

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Her condition was stable and she is out of danger. Two teachers and principal of the school were suspended.

The Full Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, Member Kuldip Jain and Member Deep Bhatia, in its order has emphasised the need to examine how many teachers and staff members were deployed for supervising students at the time of the incident; whether students belonging to different age groups and classes were being taught together; in what manner CCTV cameras were being monitored; and why timely assistance could not be provided to the injured child. The Commission has also observed that action against individual employees alone would not be sufficient. It is equally important to identify the systemic deficiencies that may have contributed to such an incident.

Referring to the Haryana School Safety Regulations, 2017, and the Ministry of Education, Government of India Guidelines on School Safety and Security, 2021, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has emphasised the need for effective School Safety Committees, child protection documents, supervision of students' movement, emergency communication arrangements and crisis management plans. The Commission has also underlined the importance of adequate supervision of children's activities within classrooms and school premises, CCTV coverage at sensitive locations and regular monitoring of camera feeds.

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The Commission has clarified that compliance with the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) 30:1, under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, is essential. It does not mean that a teacher is permitted to leave 30 children unsupervised or that other group of 30 children from different classes can automatically be combined into one classroom. Adequate staff availability and age-appropriate classroom arrangements must be ensured in schools.

The Commission, under the Chairmanship of Justice Lalit Batra, has recommended that the State Government should consider eight comprehensive preventive measures to ensure the safety of children and prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Commission has emphasised that the objective of these measures is not merely to strengthen monitoring within school premises, but also to create a safe environment for the emotional, social and psychological development of children.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the Haryana Human Rights Commission has sought detailed reports from five senior authorities, namely Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Haryana; Commissioner of Police, Panchkula; Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula; Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh; and Director General of Health Services, Haryana, along with Civil Surgeon, Panchkula.

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The Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Haryana, has been asked to provide detailed information regarding the deployment of teachers and other staff, students strength, classroom arrangements, duty rosters at the time of the incident, CCTV footage, School Safety Committees and child protection arrangements. The Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, has been asked to submit a report on the FIR, status of the investigation, preservation of evidence and CCTV footage, and action taken after the incident. The Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, has been asked to provide details of the proceedings of the Inquiry Committee constituted in the matter, inspections conducted and corrective measures taken so far.

The Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, has been asked to submit a report on the medical condition of the girl, her treatment and the further medical and psychological assistance required. The Director General of Health Services, Haryana, and the Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, have been asked to provide information regarding the initial treatment, referrals between hospitals and the allegations of delay in medical treatment.

The Commission has also made it clear that the identity and personal particulars of both children shall be kept strictly confidential in all reports, records and further proceedings, in accordance with the applicable child protection and juvenile justice laws. No identifying particulars or images of either child shall be disclosed in the public domain.

Dr Puneet Arora, Assistant Registrar, Haryana Human Rights Commission, informed that the Commission is not viewing this matter merely as an incident confined to one school, but as a wider issue concerning the life, safety and dignity of children in schools.