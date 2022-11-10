Panchkula: The Gurukul school innovates, extracts water from air

Panchkula, November 9
The Gurukul, Panchkula, has come up with an innovative technology to get water from air.
The school developed ‘Meghdoot’, which extracts water from ambient air, purifies it and re-mineralises it, making it absolutely safe and fit for drinking purpose.
The school spokesman said students had been briefed by their teachers about the science behind the working of the intriguing machine. The school management planned to install these water generators in its all branches.
Principal Harsimran Kaur said “We have been bringing the latest and the best of everything to our students. Introducing a water generator is a step towards the same.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Is the seventh Dera follower killed in Punjab since the firs...
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
The prayer books have been printed in three languages in dur...
Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closes beyond Solang after fresh snowfall in Himachal
Lahaul and Spiti has been receiving heavy snow since yesterd...