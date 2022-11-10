Panchkula: The Gurukul school innovates, extracts water from air

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 9

The Gurukul, Panchkula, has come up with an innovative technology to get water from air.

The school developed ‘Meghdoot’, which extracts water from ambient air, purifies it and re-mineralises it, making it absolutely safe and fit for drinking purpose.

The school spokesman said students had been briefed by their teachers about the science behind the working of the intriguing machine. The school management planned to install these water generators in its all branches.

Principal Harsimran Kaur said “We have been bringing the latest and the best of everything to our students. Introducing a water generator is a step towards the same.”

