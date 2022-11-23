Panchkula Sector-9 market fire victims asked to give papers by Nov 24

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, November 22

The victim vendors of the Sector 9 kiosk market, where 134 shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out on September 1, will have to submit their documents with Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) by November 24.

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, had announced to allot plots to 134 vendors in the rehri market while announcing a compensation of Rs 25,000 each to the fire victims. After this the HSVP officials had surveyed the market and after holding a meeting with the aggrieved shopkeepers regarding the allotment of built-up booths. The HSVP has asked the vendors to submit documents as per the conditions regarding allotment in the market by November 24 and had also put up a notice board at the site.

The New Shiva Market Welfare Association is helping the HSVP in surveying the location of all the shops. According to association president Raj Kumar, an 8x8 feet booth would be constructed by the HSVP and a reserve price has been kept at Rs 17 lakh each. Although the victim shopkeepers have been given a discount of 25 per cent on the reserve price the cost of the booth would come to around Rs 12.5 lakh. He said they would seek information about the draw from the HSVP on November 25.

The Chief Minister also had assured financial help to the affected shopkeepers through the Traders Compensation Insurance Scheme. He said that after assessing the loss, financial assistance would be given to the shopkeepers.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 1 massive fire broke out in the Sector 9 rehri market and goods worth several lakhs kept in the shops was gutted in the fire. However, there was no loss of life and the market was closed at the time of the incident.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said that the tenders for the construction of passage between the shops in the market had been allotted and the after the completion of the work sites would be allotted to the vendors.

