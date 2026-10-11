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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Security tightened at Mansa Devi temple

Panchkula: Security tightened at Mansa Devi temple

Panchkula sets up Haryana’s first tourist police post for Navratri fair

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:35 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Mansa Devi Temple decorated for the Navratri festival. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar
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The police have set up Haryana’s first tourist police post to help foreign and out-of-state visitors, as it deploys around 850 personnel for the Navratri fair at Mansa Devi Temple. The fair runs from October 11 to 20.

Police personnel at the post will use translation software on tablets to communicate with visitors in different languages. Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the post would work round the clock and continue to function after the festival.

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Three ACP-rank officers will supervise the arrangements. ACP Rakesh Kumar will oversee security at the Mansa Devi temple. Crime Branch teams will stay active and anti-social elements will be kept under surveillance.

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The DCP (Crime and Traffic), Amrinder Singh, inspected the arrangements at the temple today. The police would ensure there is no lapse and that overcrowding does not lead to stampede-like situations, he said.

Panchkula DCP Aditi Singh said 12 checkpoints had been set up in and around the fair area, where vehicles and suspicious persons would be checked. The area would be monitored through CCTV cameras, body cameras and binoculars. A CCTV control room has been set up. Emergency Response Vehicles, PCR vehicles and police riders will patrol regularly.

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“The safety, convenience and smooth darshan for every devotee visiting Panchkula during the holy festival of Navratri are our top priorities,” Nain said.

Security has also been strengthened at Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, Mata Sharda Temple in Trilokpur, Raipur Rani; Chandi Mata Temple and Mata Samlotha Devi Temple in Morni.

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