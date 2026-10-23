Panchkula sets up control room as power employees begin strike

With power employees across Haryana launching a three-day strike from Thursday, the Panchkula district administration has set up a control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Camp Office in Sector 1 to coordinate the response to possible power disruptions and other eventualities.

The control room will function till October 24 or until normalcy is restored, whichever is later. It will receive complaints and information relating to disruption of essential power services, law-and-order issues, security of critical power installations and other matters requiring administrative intervention.

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The administration has directed the officials to maintain close coordination with Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Duty Magistrates, police authorities, tehsildars, Block Development and Panchayat Officers, power utilities and other departments to ensure prompt action.

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Any incident requiring intervention at the field level will be immediately referred to the authority concerned.

The residents can contact the District Control Room at 0172-2585777.