Panchkula sets up Haryana’s first Tourist Police Post; 850 cops deployed for Navratri fair

Panchkula Police have set up Haryana’s first Tourist Police Post to help foreign and out-of-state visitors, as it deploys around 850 personnel for the Sharadiya Navratri fair at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, which runs from October 11 to 20. Lakhs of devotees are expected.

Police personnel at the post will use translation software on tablets to communicate with visitors in different languages. Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the post will work round the clock and continue to function after the festival.

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Three ACP-rank officers will supervise the arrangements. ACP Rakesh Kumar will oversee security at the Mansa Devi temple. Crime Branch teams will stay active and anti-social elements will be kept under surveillance.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh inspected the arrangements at the temple today. He said police would ensure there is no lapse and that overcrowding does not lead to stampede-like situations. He directed duty officers to be polite and assist devotees promptly.

DCP Panchkula Aditi Singh said 12 checkpoints have been set up in and around the fair area, where vehicles and suspicious persons will be checked. The area will be monitored through CCTV cameras, body cameras and binoculars, with a CCTV control room set up. Emergency Response Vehicles, PCR vehicles and police riders will patrol regularly.

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“The safety, convenience and smooth darshan of every devotee visiting Panchkula during the holy festival of Navratri are our top priorities,” Nain said.

Security has also been strengthened at Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, Mata Sharda Temple in Trilokpur, Raipur Rani, Chandi Mata Temple and Mata Samlotha Devi Temple in Morni.

Traffic curbs

Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, heavy and overloaded vehicles are barred from entering city areas, markets and residential localities from 6 am to 10 pm. The orders are in force till December 7, 2026. Vehicles carrying food items, milk, water, LPG, medicines and oxygen are exempt. Violators face legal action.

Mansa Devi: Heavy vehicles, including large trucks and tractor-trolleys, are restricted around the temple. Motorists have been asked to turn left from Kohni Sahib Gurdwara towards the MDC police station road and use designated parking areas. Free auto-rickshaws will ferry devotees between parking areas and the temple.

Kali Mata Temple, Kalka: Traffic heading towards Parwanoo and Himachal Pradesh has been advised to take the Panchkula-Shimla bypass instead of Kalka market road. Heavy vehicles are restricted from Rambagh Road to the temple. Devotees coming from the Rambagh side should park at Kalka Sabzi Mandi, from where free autos will run to the temple.

Data box: Navratri fair, Panchkula

Fair dates: October 11-20

Police personnel: About 850

ACP-rank supervisors: 3

Checkpoints: 12

Heavy vehicle curbs: From 6 am-10 pm, till December 7

Tourist Police Post: 24x7, Haryana’s first