Panchkula shock: Two brothers-in-law found dead near railway gate

A double murder rocked Panchkula after two brothers-in-law were found dead with stab injuries near the Sector 19 railway gate late on Friday evening.

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Police suspect that the two men, both in their early twenties, may have got into an argument and ended up attacking each other with knives.

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The deceased have been identified as Arjun and Sanjeet, both residents of Sector 19. They, along with their families, had gathered to celebrate the chhatti ceremony of Sanjeet’s newborn son.

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A quarrel reportedly broke out between the two during the ceremony. Shortly afterwards, Sanjeet’s body was found near the Sector 19 railway gate. Initially, his family suspected that his brother-in-law Arjun had killed him. However, around two hours later, Arjun’s blood-soaked body was also recovered a few metres away from Sanjeet’s body.

Senior police officials, along with forensic and crime scene teams from Sector 20 police station, reached the spot and began investigations.

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The bodies were taken into custody and sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The police said statements of the deceased’s relatives are being recorded.

Investigators are probing the case from all angles, including the possibility of a third person’s involvement. They are also examining whether the incident may be linked to a long-standing dispute, as Arjun had been in a relationship with Sanjeet’s sister for the past two years, which had reportedly caused tension between the families.

Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said, “The police have taken both bodies into custody and sent them for post-mortem examination. The exact circumstances will become clear after the report. However, investigation is underway from all possible angles.”

The weapons used in the incident have not yet been recovered. The police are continuing efforts to determine the exact sequence of events and the motive behind the killings, which remains unclear.