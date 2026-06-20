Panchkula shopkeepers given 10 days to ensure removal of illegal vends

The district administration held an important meeting with representatives of various market associations and appealed for cooperation in ensuring the orderly and smooth functioning of markets across Panchkula.

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Addressing the meeting at the Mini-Secretariat, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) said if any illegal street vendor, cart, or stall selling food items was found operating in front of a shop or showroom after 10 days, strict action would be initiated against the shopkeeper concerned by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The action will include the issuance of notices and further proceedings as per the rules.

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Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Vinay Kumar, HSVP Estate Officer Virendra Lathar and ACP Vikram Nehra were also present at the meeting. “Unauthorised carts and stalls in front of shops not only inconvenience customers but also adversely affect the business of legitimate shopkeepers,” he said, adding that indiscriminate parking in market areas led to traffic congestion.

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While a concession of one to two feet may be permitted in the public corridor in front of shops, any goods displayed beyond the prescribed limit will be confiscated.

The HSVP, the MC and the Police Department will jointly launch a special drive to ensure the orderly functioning of all sector markets. Strict action will be taken against violators. The DC directed HSVP officials to assign a designated officer to each market, who will be held accountable for complaints related to illegal encroachments within their jurisdiction.

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On the issue of market sanitation, he said the civic body would undertake the repair, renovation, and upgradation of public toilets to provide cleaner and better facilities for visitors and shoppers.

Responding to complaints regarding the Sector-20 market being used as an employee pick-up point by certain companies based in Baddi, he directed the police to issue challans to such vehicles and relocate the pick-up point elsewhere.