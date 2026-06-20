DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula shopkeepers given 10 days to ensure removal of illegal vends

Panchkula shopkeepers given 10 days to ensure removal of illegal vends

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:25 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
Advertisement

The district administration held an important meeting with representatives of various market associations and appealed for cooperation in ensuring the orderly and smooth functioning of markets across Panchkula.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting at the Mini-Secretariat, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) said if any illegal street vendor, cart, or stall selling food items was found operating in front of a shop or showroom after 10 days, strict action would be initiated against the shopkeeper concerned by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). The action will include the issuance of notices and further proceedings as per the rules.

Advertisement

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Vinay Kumar, HSVP Estate Officer Virendra Lathar and ACP Vikram Nehra were also present at the meeting. “Unauthorised carts and stalls in front of shops not only inconvenience customers but also adversely affect the business of legitimate shopkeepers,” he said, adding that indiscriminate parking in market areas led to traffic congestion.

Advertisement

While a concession of one to two feet may be permitted in the public corridor in front of shops, any goods displayed beyond the prescribed limit will be confiscated.

The HSVP, the MC and the Police Department will jointly launch a special drive to ensure the orderly functioning of all sector markets. Strict action will be taken against violators. The DC directed HSVP officials to assign a designated officer to each market, who will be held accountable for complaints related to illegal encroachments within their jurisdiction.

Advertisement

On the issue of market sanitation, he said the civic body would undertake the repair, renovation, and upgradation of public toilets to provide cleaner and better facilities for visitors and shoppers.

Responding to complaints regarding the Sector-20 market being used as an employee pick-up point by certain companies based in Baddi, he directed the police to issue challans to such vehicles and relocate the pick-up point elsewhere.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts