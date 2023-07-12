Panchkula shuttler shines in tourney

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 11

Panchkula-based shuttler Ridhi Kaur Toor (19) won a silver medal in the women’s doubles event and clinched a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event during the Yonex-Sunrise Anant Bajaj Memorial All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament in Hyderabad. A student of GGDSD College, Sector 32, she has been undergoing training at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. In the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinal, Toor and her partner prevailed over Dhruv Rawat of Uttarakhand and Shikha Gautam of Karnataka. The duo then went on to defeat Arjun Kumar Reddy and Pooja D of Andhra Pradesh in the quarterfinals. In the women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals, the pair beat Riya Mookerjee and Anura Prabhudesai. And then in the quarterfinals, Palak Aurora and Unnati Hooda from Haryana were bested by the two. In the semifinals, Toor and her teammate overcame Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat to settle for a silver medal. It is worth mentioning that the Panchkula girl had secured a gold medal in the girls’ under-19 doubles event, alongside Devika Sihag, at the Khelo India Youth Games held in Gwalior earlier this year.

