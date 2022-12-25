Panchkula shuttler wins gold medal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Panchkula shuttler Devika Sihag brought laurels to the state by winning gold in the girls’ U-19 category on the concluding day of the Under-19 Junior National Badminton Championship held in Bhubaneswar.

Another Haryana player Manraj Singh won silver medal in the boys’ singles. Anmol Kharab won bronze medal in girl’s singles event. In the boys’ U-19 doubles event, the pair of Randeep Singh and Sunny Nehra won bronze.