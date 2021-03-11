Panchkula shuttlers excel in state championship

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 21

Panchkula shuttlers bagged maximum medals in the 55th Haryana State Junior and Senior Badminton Championship, which concluded at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here today.

In the women’s final, second seed Panchkula’s Devika Sihag recorded a (21-19, 21-11) win over second seed Anupama Upadhyaya. In the U-19 mixed doubles final, the local pair of Anshul Bhudwar and Ridhi Kaur Toor defeated second seeded pair of Arnav Goswami and Tanu Malik (21-18, 21-13).

Another local pair of Akshit Mahajan and Hardik Makkar won the men’s doubles final by defeating Devvart and Sourabh (21-16, 21-14), whereas Anmol Kharab and Ridhi Kaur Toor won the girls’ U-19 doubles final by defeating Aafreen Bishnoi and Chitwan Khatr (21-12, 21-14). In the mixed doubles final, Mahajan and Ridhi defeated Hardik Makkar and Unnati Hooda (21-18, 18-21, 21-19).

Meanwhile, top seed Sirsa’s Kartik Jindal won the men’s singles final by defeating Gautam Walia (21-17, 21-14). In the girls’ U-19 final, Anmol of Faridabad ousted Kanika Balhara (21-9, 21-11). Faridabad’s Manraj Singh won the boys’ U-19 final by defeating Aumkaran Sharma (21-11, 21-4).

In the boys’ U-19 doubles final, Randeep Singh and Sunny Nehra ousted Ankit Malik and Ishant Sehrawat (21-17, 21-18). Ishu Malik and Tanu Malik won the women’s doubles final by registering a (20-22, 23-21, 21-14) win over Lalita Dahiya and Ridhi.

