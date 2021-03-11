Panchkula SIT arrests one more in constable recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 30

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police has arrested a woman in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) constable recruitment exam scam, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 98.

The suspect has been identified as Pooja of Meham Road, Gohana, in Sonepat district. She had allegedly impersonated a candidate during the screening test held at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on December 20 last year.

A case was registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of unfair means) Act at the Sector 5 police station here.

On January 12, former Panchkula Police Commissioner Saurabh Singh had constituted a SIT to probe the scam.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Surinder Pal Sigh said with the arrest of the suspect on Sunday, the total number of arrests in the case had gone up to 98.