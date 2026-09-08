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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula skaters shine in school state skating championship

Panchkula skaters shine in school state skating championship

The event witnessed participation of 400 skaters from 22 districts of Haryana across various age categories

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Deepankar Sharda
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Skaters of Rolling Tigers Skating Academy with won at the 59th Haryana School State Skating Championship, Anant Raj Building, Sector 22, Panchkula.
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Skaters of Rolling Tigers Skating Academy won a rich haul of medals during the 59th Haryana School State Skating Championship, at Anant Raj Building, Sector 22, Panchkula. The event was organised by the Panchkula Education Department, and witnessed participation of 400 skaters from 22 districts of Haryana across various age categories.

In the girls’ U-14 Quad category, Panchkula’s Stakshi Misri won gold medals in both the 500m and 1000m events. She was also named Group Champion, and earned selection for the upcoming national competition from the state.

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In the boys’ U-14 Quad category, Arnav Singh Jina won two gold medals in the 500m and 1000m events.

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Prisha won gold in the 500m event and two silver medals, in the 1000m and long road race events, to earn the Group Champion title in the girls’ U-14 Inline category. In the same age group, Kaina Bhardwaj won gold in the 1000m event, silver in the road lap race, and bronze in the long road race.

Akasa Sharma secured a bronze medal in the road lap race. In the Under-11 open event, Narpendyah Chaudhary won three gold medals in the 1-lap road race, 1000m rink race, and 1500m road race.

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Heer Chopra won bronze medals in the 500m and 1000m events and a silver medal in the 3-lap road race. Abhinav Yadav (U-14 Quad Boys) won a gold medal in the 2000m road race. Harshini Pathak (U-14) secured gold in the 2000m event and bronze in the 500m event. Meanwhile, Gauresh Pahwa (U-17 Quad) won silver in the 3000m road race and bronze in the 500m rink race.

Coach Chander Singhal congratulated the medal winners and said that skaters were now focused on achieving stronger performances and winning more medals at the upcoming national competitions.

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