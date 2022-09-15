Panchkula St Xavier’s team log win in handball tourney

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

On the opening day of the 1st Andrew John Gosian Memorial Handball Tournament, St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, beat St Xavier’s International School, Zirakpur, (8-5). Abhimanyu and Kshitij scored two goals each for the winning side, while Aayush Raj netted two and Lakshya added one to the losing team’s tally.

Guru Nanak Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Sector 30, beat Tribune Model School, Sector 29, (25-24). Tarun scored eight goals, while Vicky added six and Devinder netted three for the winning side. Alok (eight), Rishabh (six) and Ansh (three) scored maximum goals for the Sector 29 team.

DAV School, Sector 8, defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, (14-8). Gaurav Tyagi (seven), Jaideep (four) and Nikhil (two) scored goals for the winning side, while Akisht and Vinay netted three goals each for the Sector 16 team.