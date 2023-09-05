Panchkula: Teachers feted at college

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 4

Aashayen, a unit of the Gopal Murthy Foundation, today honoured 10 teachers during an event at Polytechnic College, Sector 26, on the eve of Teachers’ Day.

Those honoured on the occasion were Ramphal Sharma of Government Middle School, Sector 17; Rita of Government Middle School, Fatehpur; Anjali Malik of Polytechnic College; Poonam Kalra of Saupin’s School, Sector 9; Shimpi Sharma of Sky World School; Ashok Kumar of Government Middle School, Budhanpur; Meenakshi of Government High School, Sector 26; Priya of Government Model School, Sector 26; Rahul Jangra of Polytechnic College and Arvindra Kumar.

