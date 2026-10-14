Panchkula temples receive Rs 1.02 crore in Navratri offerings in 4 days

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Offerings worth Rs 21,03,879 were received at three temples in Panchkula district on the fourth day of the Ashwin Navratri fair on Wednesday, taking the cumulative donations to Rs 1,02,92,426 (Rs 1.02 crore).

Deputy Commissioner and Chief Administrator of the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board Satpal Sharma said Wednesday’s offerings were Rs 89,965 higher than Tuesday’s Rs 20,13,914, marking a rise of 4.5 per cent. However, the collections remained below Monday’s peak of Rs 36,64,548 and the opening-day total of Rs 25,10,085 on Sunday.

The total footfall on Wednesday rose to 48,000 from 44,000 on Tuesday. It remained below Monday’s 49,000 and Sunday’s 62,200. The cumulative footfall over the four days of the fair has reached 2,03,200.

The Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple received offerings worth Rs 16,72,171 on Wednesday, compared with Rs 16,07,644 on Tuesday. The number of devotees visiting the temple also increased from 29,000 to 34,000. Its cumulative offerings over four days stand at Rs 85,96,812.

At the Shri Kali Mata Temple in Kalka, offerings rose to Rs 3,16,673 on Wednesday from Rs 2,19,154 a day earlier, an increase of about 44 per cent. However, the number of visitors declined from 12,500 to 12,000. The temple’s cumulative offerings have reached Rs 11,42,593.

The Chandi Mata Temple received offerings worth Rs 1,15,035 on Wednesday, down from Rs 1,87,116 on Tuesday. Its footfall also declined from 2,500 to 2,000. The temple’s cumulative offerings over four days stand at Rs 5,53,021.

Devotees also offered 15 gold items at the Mata Mansa Devi Temple on Wednesday, taking the total number of gold items received during the four-day fair to 20. Only five gold items had been offered during the first three days.