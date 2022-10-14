Panchkula to benefit from Vande Bharat train, says Haryana Speaker

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 13

With the start of the Vande Bharat train from Una to Delhi via Chandigarh, tourism and economic activities will get a momentum in the North India, especially Panchkula. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this while interacting with mediapersons here today.

He said tourists from across the country visit Panchkula and Chandigarh in a large number. With the start of this train, they would get better connectivity. The Haryana Government recently started adventure activities at Tikkar Taal in Morni. With the start of this rail service, tourism would get a boost in this area of Panchkula and new employment opportunities would be created for local residents.

Gupta said it was a historic day for the entire North India, especially Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali, today. Due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it became possible that a train running at a speed of 180 kmph was dedicated to the North Zone today. He said the Vande Bharat train service would give further impetus to the development. Gupta travelled on Vande Bharat train along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, members of the Haryana Cabinet, MPs and MLAs.