Panchkula to crack down on illegal dumping, enforce 2026 waste management rules

Panchkula will tighten enforcement against illegal garbage dumping, transportation and improper disposal, with Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma directing departments to strictly implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and report compliance at the next review meeting.

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Chairing a meeting of the district-level special cell at the Mini Secretariat on Thursday, Sharma directed the Municipal Corporation and other departments to strengthen waste segregation at source, streamline collection and transportation, and identify locations where garbage accumulates regularly.

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He asked departments to prepare a coordinated action plan to address persistent waste management problems and ensure compliance with applicable rules and Supreme Court directions. Officials were also directed to review old dumping sites, strengthen monitoring and coordinate the resolution of public complaints.

The Municipal Corporation was instructed to ensure source segregation and enforce prescribed norms for bulk waste generators. The civic body must map establishments and units generating large quantities of waste, take action against violators and ensure that all eligible bulk waste generators register on the Central Pollution Control Board portal.

Sharma also directed that all vehicles transporting garbage be fully covered to prevent waste from spilling onto roads and creating unhygienic conditions. Garbage-vulnerable points must be identified and cleaned regularly, while technology should be used to improve waste collection and monitoring.

The Deputy Commissioner asked departments to identify crowded areas prone to garbage accumulation and make special arrangements to maintain cleanliness. He also stressed the proper utilisation of funds allocated for urban sanitation and solid waste management.

Sharma said the district-level special cell had been constituted to oversee the implementation of the rules, monitor compliance and improve coordination among departments. All departments concerned have been directed to submit detailed reports on the action taken before the next meeting.