Panchkula to get 50 more breeding checkers

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, March 24

Keeping in view the large number of dengue cases reported from Kalka and Pinjore areas last year, the Health Department has become proactive and ordered 50 breeding checkers for Panchkula district.

A state entomology team, which usually comes into action in the months of July and August, visited the district in March under the micro plan to start the work of covering high-risk areas.

A breeding checker team from Yamunanagar has already started checking high-risk areas of the district at its own level. The team has been instructed to visit the areas that were most affected last year for two to three days every month.

According to information, Kalka-Pinjore areas got 50 breeding checkers four months ago. Now, Panchkula will get additional 50 breeding checkers from April 1 to check spread of dengue and malaria cases this year. These breeding checkers will carry out checking in the Kalka and Pinjore areas from April 1.

The department would be specially focusing on the Kalka and Pinjore areas. A director-level doctor could be appointed in near future. A plan will be prepared in Panchkula and a team will also go to the high-risk areas of Panchkula and prepare its report.

Dr Mukta Kumar, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, said they had already started planning to deal with dengue and malaria. This time, the activity has started at the ground level from March itself. An area-wise plan had been prepared in the entire district where various teams were being deployed.

Mukta said she herself would be visiting Kalka and Pinjore to check the situation at the ground level. All doctors had also been asked to work in this regard in their respective areas and health workers had started checking houses in high-risk areas.