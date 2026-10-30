Panchkula to intensify anti-drug crackdown along Himachal border, target supply chain

The police will intensify its anti-drug crackdown in Pinjore, Kalka and areas bordering Himachal Pradesh, with officials being directed to step up patrols, conduct surprise checks and raids, and target the supply chain of narcotics.

Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the district-level NCORD committee on prevention of the drug abuse, stressing on the need to identify those involved in drug trafficking and take action against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Advertisement

The police surveillance will also be increased around schools, colleges and other educational institutions to protect young people from substance abuse.

Advertisement

Sharma directed the police to act promptly on complaints received through the department’s toll-free number, 7087081100, relating to drug trafficking and consumption. He said action must extend beyond seizure of narcotics to identifying those involved in the illegal trade.

ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar told officials at the meeting that police teams had checked paan shops near educational institutions and found a substance called “Coolip”, which contained tobacco, at several shops. The police also raided a warehouse associated with the substance and initiated action to stop its sale in the district. Shopkeepers have been warned of strict legal action if they are found selling it again.

Advertisement

The police are also conducting anti-drug awareness drives in villages and other areas. Three teams have been formed to work with Education Department officials and staff to educate students in schools and colleges about the physical and mental effects of drug use.

Separately, the district-level committee on heinous and other identified crimes reviewed 112 cases at a meeting chaired by Sharma. These included offences against women, heinous crimes, cases under the Passport Act, Haryana Public Examination Act and Prevention of Corruption Act, NDPS cases involving commercial quantities and cases linked to gang violence.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to expedite investigations, collect strong evidence and ensure effective prosecution so that victims receive timely justice. He also instructed that cases be completed within prescribed timelines and that cases in which charges had been framed be pursued effectively in court to secure punishment in accordance with the law.

Sharma said there should be no negligence in investigations and directed that serious cases be presented before the district-level committee only after preliminary scrutiny by the sub-division-level sub-committee.