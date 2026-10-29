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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula to intensify anti-drug crackdown along Himachal border

Panchkula to intensify anti-drug crackdown along Himachal border

Police to step up raids, patrols in Pinjore, Kalka and educational institution zones; 112 criminal cases reviewed

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:19 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Panchkula police to intensify anti-drug operations in Pinjore, Kalka and along the Himachal Pradesh border, with increased patrolling, surprise checks and raids to dismantle the narcotics supply chain. Respresentational image/file
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Panchkula police will intensify the anti-drug crackdown in Pinjore, Kalka and areas bordering Himachal Pradesh, with directions to step up patrolling, conduct surprise checks and raids, and target the narcotics supply chain.
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Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the district-level NCORD committee on the prevention of drug abuse. He stressed the need to identify those involved in drug trafficking and initiate action against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police surveillance will also be strengthened around schools, colleges and other educational institutions to protect young people from substance abuse.

Sharma directed the police to act promptly on complaints received through the department’s toll-free number, 7087081100, regarding drug trafficking and consumption. He emphasised that enforcement must go beyond the seizure of narcotics to identifying and taking action against those involved in the illegal trade.

ACP Crime Aman Kumar informed the meeting that police teams had inspected paan shops near educational institutions and found a tobacco-containing substance called ‘Coolip’ at several outlets.

The police also raided a warehouse associated with the substance and initiated action to stop its sale in the district. Shopkeepers have been warned of strict legal action if they are found selling it again.

The police are also conducting anti-drug awareness campaigns in villages and other areas. Three teams have been formed to work with Education Department officials and staff to educate students in schools and colleges about the physical and mental consequences of drug use.

Separately, the district-level committee on heinous and other identified crimes reviewed 112 cases at a meeting chaired by Sharma. These included offences against women, heinous crimes, cases under the Passport Act, the Haryana Public Examination Act and the Prevention of Corruption Act, NDPS cases involving commercial quantities, and cases linked to gang violence.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to expedite investigations, gather strong evidence and ensure effective prosecution so that victims receive timely justice. He also instructed officials to complete cases within the prescribed timelines and pursue matters in which charges had been framed effectively in court to secure punishment in accordance with the law.

Sharma said there should be no negligence in investigations. He directed that serious cases be placed before the district-level committee only after preliminary scrutiny by the sub-division-level sub-committee.

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