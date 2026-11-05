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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula to intensify TB screening, target brick-kiln, industrial workers

Panchkula to intensify TB screening, target brick-kiln, industrial workers

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:12 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Panchkula will intensify tuberculosis (TB) screening, with special focus on brick-kiln and industrial workers, schoolchildren and families of patients, as the district steps up efforts to achieve TB-free status.

At the first meeting of the district-level TB-Free India team, chaired by Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma at the Mini Secretariat on Wednesday, health officials were directed to launch targeted screening drives, identify undetected cases and ensure regular monitoring of patients.

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Sharma asked doctors to focus on reducing the number of TB cases through intensified testing and surveillance. She also directed the Health Department to organise awareness and screening camps in schools and monitor the health of recovered patients and their family members.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma directed health officials to screen workers employed at brick kilns and industrial units to identify TB cases. He said he would coordinate with doctors and review monthly reports on patients.

District TB Officer Dr Sandeep Chhabra informed that district-level and block-level TB-Free India teams had been constituted for all four blocks — Kalka, Morni, Panchkula and Raipur Rani.

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The department is organising active case-finding camps and screening 10 per cent of patients visiting outpatient departments. The meeting reviewed the status of nutritional kits being provided to patients through Nikshay Mitras. The MLA and DC appreciated the Health Department’s achievements.

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