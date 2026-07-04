Panchkula traffic advisory: Krishi Bhawan-Rally Chowk road in Sector 12 closed till July 5

The Panchkula traffic police have issued an advisory, informing commuters that the road from the Krishi Bhawan traffic lights to Rally Chowk will remain closed till July 5 due to repairs on the CBD line between Sector 12 and 12A.

Advertisement

The repair work involves digging of earth and the deployment of heavy machinery, which may cause traffic disruptions in the area.

Advertisement

Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes during this period or follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed at the site to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Advertisement

In another development, police have decided to remove barricades at Majri Chowk on a trial basis from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm every day.

The decision follows requests from commuters and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), who had urged the police to remove a chokepoint and streamline the traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway.

Advertisement

During this period, a detailed study of the actual traffic situation would be conducted, after which a future strategy would be determined, officials said.