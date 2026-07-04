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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula traffic advisory: Krishi Bhawan-Rally Chowk road in Sector 12 closed till July 5

Panchkula traffic advisory: Krishi Bhawan-Rally Chowk road in Sector 12 closed till July 5

Majri Chowk barricades to be removed on trial basis from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm every day

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:06 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes during this period or follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed at the site to ensure smooth traffic flow. File Photo
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The Panchkula traffic police have issued an advisory, informing commuters that the road from the Krishi Bhawan traffic lights to Rally Chowk will remain closed till July 5 due to repairs on the CBD line between Sector 12 and 12A.

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The repair work involves digging of earth and the deployment of heavy machinery, which may cause traffic disruptions in the area.

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Motorists have been advised to take alternative routes during this period or follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed at the site to ensure smooth traffic flow.

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In another development, police have decided to remove barricades at Majri Chowk on a trial basis from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm every day.

The decision follows requests from commuters and residents’ welfare associations (RWAs), who had urged the police to remove a chokepoint and streamline the traffic on the Chandigarh-Shimla National Highway.

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During this period, a detailed study of the actual traffic situation would be conducted, after which a future strategy would be determined, officials said.

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