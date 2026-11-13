Panchkula traffic cop traces owner, returns lost mobile phone to Himachal youth in Kalka

An alert Panchkula traffic policeman traced the owner of a mobile phone found lying on a road in Kalka and returned it to him, earning appreciation from a youth from Himachal Pradesh who had lost the device.

ASI Sugreev, deployed on traffic duty in Kalka, found the mobile phone belonging to a resident of Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, who had visited the town for some work. Instead of keeping it or handing it over without attempting to trace its owner, the policeman secured the phone and made efforts to establish the owner’s identity. After identifying and contacting the youth, he returned the phone safely.

The grateful owner later released a video expressing his thanks to the Panchkula Police, particularly ASI Sugreev, and appreciating his honesty and sense of duty.

DCP Amrinder Singh praised the policeman for his integrity and said the police’s responsibility extended beyond maintaining law and order and preventing crime to helping people and strengthening public trust. He urged other personnel to perform their duties with honesty, dedication and a spirit of public service.