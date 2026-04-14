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Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula traffic police install 16 caution signage at blackspots due to peak tourist season

Panchkula traffic police install 16 caution signage at blackspots due to peak tourist season

A special awareness campaign was conducted by the traffic police at busy locations like the Sector 5 bus stand and Majri Chowk

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:26 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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16 caution signage have been installed at various black spots, accident-prone areas, and T-points in and around Panchkula.
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A team of Surajpur police station, Panchkula, led a road safety drive to install caution signage at black spots, accident-prone areas, and various T-points on the Shimla-Kalka Highway and the Pinjore-Baddi Highway.

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There has been a spurt in traffic, ahead of peak summer season as tourists have started visiting Shimla, Kasauli, Barog, Chail, Kufri, Narkanda and other tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh.

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Panchkula traffic police officials said they are taking measures to avert road mishaps and carrying out road saftey drives to create awareness among tourists, Tricity residents and road users to drive safely.

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Additionally,16 caution signage have been installed at various black spots, accident-prone areas, and T-points in and around Panchkula.

A special awareness campaign was conducted by the traffic police at busy locations like the Sector 5 bus stand and Majri Chowk. During the campaign, police personnel directly interacted with drivers, passengers, and the general public, encouraging them to follow traffic rules.

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DCP Crime and Traffic Amarinder Singh said, "The main objective of the Panchkula Police is to ensure the safety of life and property of citizens.

To prevent road accidents, it is very important to improve black spots, close illegal cuts, and create awareness among the general public. Nine illegal curbs on the Narayangarh-Raipur Rani-Mouli Road were closed. "

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