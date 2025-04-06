Panchkula traffic police issue advisory for commuters

Due to ongoing pipeline work in Sector 39, Chandigarh to MES Chandimandir, traffic movement from Housing Board Chowk towards Panchkula will remain disrupted on April 6.

In anticipation of traffic congestion, the Panchkula Traffic Police have advised commuters to follow alternate routes. Vehicles travelling to Chandigarh from Housing Board Chowk are advised to take the Railway Station road via Sector 17/18 Chowk.