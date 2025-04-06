DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula traffic police issue advisory for commuters

Panchkula traffic police issue advisory for commuters

Due to ongoing pipeline work in Sector 39, Chandigarh to MES Chandimandir, traffic movement from Housing Board Chowk towards Panchkula will remain disrupted on April 6. In anticipation of traffic congestion, the Panchkula Traffic Police have advised commuters to follow...
article_Author
.
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:50 AM Apr 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Due to ongoing pipeline work in Sector 39, Chandigarh to MES Chandimandir, traffic movement from Housing Board Chowk towards Panchkula will remain disrupted on April 6.

In anticipation of traffic congestion, the Panchkula Traffic Police have advised commuters to follow alternate routes. Vehicles travelling to Chandigarh from Housing Board Chowk are advised to take the Railway Station road via Sector 17/18 Chowk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper