Panchkula votes today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 1

The stage is set for the election of panches and sarpanches in 10 wards of the Pinjore, Morni, Barwala and Raipur Rani blocks, the voting for which will be held tomorrow.

The voting for 118 posts of sarpanch and 105 of panch in Panchkula district will be held from 7 am to 6 pm for which 1,27,865 voters can exercise their franchise.

Divulging details, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (Panchayat) Mahavir Kaushik said all preparations had been completed to conduct the elections in a transparent and peaceful manner tomorrow.

The DC said 135 sarpanches were to be elected in all four blocks of the district. While 15 sarpanches were unanimously elected by the respective gram panchayats, no nomination was received for two posts. He said 42 sarpanches were to be elected in the Pinjore division and five of them had been elected unanimously. In the Morni division, 26 sarpanches were to be elected, while six of them were unanimously elected and no nomination was received for one post. The Barwala block has 24 posts of sarpanch and one of these has been filled unanimously. In Raipur Rani, 43 sarpanches were to be elected. While three sarpanches were elected unanimously, no nomination was received for one post.

Kaushik said similarly, 1,026 panches were to be elected in all four blocks of the district. As many as 852 panches were unanimously elected by the respective gram panchayats, while no nomination was received for 69 posts. He said out of 313 panches in the Pinjore division, 271 were elected unanimously while no nomination was received for 17 posts. He said out of 174 panches in the Morni division, 167 were elected unanimously and there was no nomination for six posts. In the Barwala division, 159 out of 204 panches were elected unanimously while no nomination was received for 11 posts. Of the 335 panches in Raipur Rani, 255 have already been elected unanimously while no nomination was received for 35.

The DC said the voting for sarpanches would be done through EVMs while the election of panches would be done through ballot papers. He appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise to build a strong democracy.