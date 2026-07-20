Panchkula waste collector arrested in theft case

The Chandigarh Police have arrested a 22-year-old Panchkula resident, a garbage collector, and recovered 27 shirts, nine lowers, 29 caps, 41 socks, six sunglasses, five belts, 18 denims, one mobile phone and a mini-commercial vehicle.

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The accused has been identified as Ashu, a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, in Panchkula.

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A case was registered on a complaint of Mandeep, who had reported a theft near Vishal Dairy, Main Market, in Manimajra. The complainant alleged that an unknown person broke into the premises and stole a mobile phone, clothing items, watches, perfumes and Rs 10,000.

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During investigation of CCTV footage, the police identified the accused. It recovered various items and the mini-commercial vehicle used in the crime. The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.