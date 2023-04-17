Panchkula waste to be dumped at Ambala’s Patvi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accorded approval to a proposal for hiring an agency for door-to-door garbage collection, transportation and processing of solid waste in the urban areas of Panchkula.

The CM was chairing a meeting of the high-powered working committee held here today. During the meeting, the CM was apprised that a contract had been given to a private for the next one year to ensure cleanliness and proper disposal of garbage in the district.

Along with the door-to-door collection of garbage, the agency will ensure the transportation and processing of waste. Garbage will be collected from Panchkula city and dumped at Patvi in Ambala.

Khattar was told that about 200 tonnes of garbage is estimated to be generated per day from about 70,000 households in the city.

The CM directed the officers to install GPS on vehicles as well as RFIDs in the houses to ensure door-to-door collection of waste. With this, lifting of waste from every house will be ensured and accurate information would be provided to the corporation, thus helping the officers to closely monitor the collection process.

Directing the officers, Khattar said the civic body should run a pilot project at their own level, under which the sanitation workers should do door-to-door waste collection in the areas falling under the municipal corporation.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr Kamal Gupta said the CM was making all possible efforts to make Panchkula a smart city. He said the CM had already visited various sites for solid-waste management. He directed the officers to specially monitor the door-to-door collection of waste.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Local Bodies Department) Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar were among others present at the meeting.