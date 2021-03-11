Panchkula: Woman member of gang held for fraud

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 3

A team of the crime branch of the Panchkula police, led by its incharge Nirmal Singh, arrested a woman member of a gang that duped a Panchkula resident of Rs 16 lakh by acting as a telecaller.

The arrested woman has been identified as Priya, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She was produced in a court, which remanded her in police custody for further investigation.

Jagdish Chander Vohra (73), a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, in his complaint to the police in July 2019, had stated that a few days ago, persons, who identified themselves as Sanjay Mathur and Purvi Mehra, rang him up and told him that they were calling from IDMS organisation, which worked towards helping people get their lost money back.

He stated that after the duo regularly rang him up, he gave them details of an insurance policy of his children. The complainant stated that the suspects told him that an insurance amount of Rs 65 lakh was due towards him and to get it, he would have to pay Rs 15,000 as fee. He said he transferred the amount to the bank account provided by them. He said the suspects took Rs 16 lakh from him on one pretext or the other and later threatened him that if he did not transfer more money, he would not get the insurance policy amount.

After receiving the complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 5 police station and an investigation was conducted.

The police have already arrested four suspects in the case, who have been identified as Manish Badhwa, Sajit Hussain, Imran Khan and Tarun Saini, and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh from them.