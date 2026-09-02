Panchkula: Women’s panel member inspects One Stop Centre

Dr Anukampa Garg, Member of the Haryana State Commission for Women, on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection of the ‘One Stop Centre’ in Sector 16, reviewing the assistance, facilities and services provided to women and girls in distress.

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District Programme Officer Dr Savita Nehra and Centre Administrator Sheenam were present during the visit. Garg examined the centre’s functioning, available resources and the support extended to women in need.

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She said the ‘One Stop Centre’ plays a vital role in providing assistance, protection and guidance to women facing crisis situations, and commended Nehra and the centre’s team for their work. She said ensuring a safe, supportive environment, along with assistance and empowerment opportunities, was essential for safeguarding women’s present well-being and securing their future.

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Garg called for further strengthening the facilities and services at the centre and stressed that benefits of government schemes and support services should reach women in need in a seamless, accessible and timely manner. Creating awareness among women about their rights and available support mechanisms, she added, was an important step towards their empowerment.