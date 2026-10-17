Panchkula youth held with illegal pistol, live cartridge; 4 cases registered

The Panchkula police have arrested a 26-year-old man with an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge near HMT Power Colony on the Pinjore-Panchkula highway. Four criminal cases, including two for attempt to murder, are already registered against him in Haryana and Punjab.

The accused, Ankit, a resident of Narayanpur village in the Raipur Rani police station area of Panchkula district, was arrested by the Crime Branch-3 team following a tip-off received during patrolling in the Pinjore area.

According to ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar, the police team reached the spot and apprehended the suspect. A search led to the recovery of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. The accused failed to produce a valid licence or permit for the weapon.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Pinjore police station.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the accused was produced before a court on Saturday, which granted the police one-day remand for further investigation.

During questioning, the police are probing the source of the illegal weapon, its possible purchase and sale, and other aspects of the case.

According to the police, two attempt-to-murder cases are registered against Ankit in Yamunanagar, one Arms Act case in Mohali and another case involving a fight at the Raipur Rani police station in Panchkula district.

Further investigation is under way.