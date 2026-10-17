DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Panchkula youth held with illegal pistol, live cartridge; 4 cases registered

Panchkula youth held with illegal pistol, live cartridge; 4 cases registered

Accused booked in 2 attempt-to-murder cases in Yamunanagar; police get 1-day remand to probe weapon source

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:43 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Panchkula Police have arrested a 26-year-old man with an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge near HMT Power Colony on the Pinjore-Panchkula highway. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Panchkula police have arrested a 26-year-old man with an illegal country-made pistol and a live cartridge near HMT Power Colony on the Pinjore-Panchkula highway. Four criminal cases, including two for attempt to murder, are already registered against him in Haryana and Punjab.

The accused, Ankit, a resident of Narayanpur village in the Raipur Rani police station area of Panchkula district, was arrested by the Crime Branch-3 team following a tip-off received during patrolling in the Pinjore area.

According to ACP (Crime) Aman Kumar, the police team reached the spot and apprehended the suspect. A search led to the recovery of a country-made pistol and a live cartridge. The accused failed to produce a valid licence or permit for the weapon.

A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Pinjore police station.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said the accused was produced before a court on Saturday, which granted the police one-day remand for further investigation.

During questioning, the police are probing the source of the illegal weapon, its possible purchase and sale, and other aspects of the case.

According to the police, two attempt-to-murder cases are registered against Ankit in Yamunanagar, one Arms Act case in Mohali and another case involving a fight at the Raipur Rani police station in Panchkula district.

Further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts