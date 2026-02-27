Panchkula’s Abhishek wins golf title

Panchkula golfer Abhishek Kumar recorded a tournament low score, a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the third and final round to register his career’s maiden professional win on the concluding day of the DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 at the Aravalli Golf Club, Faridabad.

The 24-year-old Kumar (72-73-64), who was overnight tied-10th and eight shots off the lead, delivered eight birdies in the last round, including five on the trot to outshine all his rivals. He ended the week with a tournament total of 7-under 209.

“My aim at the start of the day was to shoot a five-under to give myself a chance,” said Kumar.