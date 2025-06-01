Panchkula’s active Covid-19 cases rise to four, confirms Health Department

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Panchkula climbed to four on Sunday, according to Dr Mukta Kumar, Chief Medical Officer at Civil Hospital, Sector 6. While the latest case hasn’t been revealed by the authorities, the two previous cases were from the same family. Those affected include a mother and her son from Sector 12A — who sought medical advice after experiencing cold, cough, and fever. Their diagnosis was confirmed through testing at a private healthcare facility.

Health authorities have reported that both individuals are recovering well and are under home isolation. Notably, neither of them has a history of recent travel.

Earlier on Thursday, a 29-year-old resident of Sector 21 tested positive following her return from Bengaluru. She had approached a local clinic after developing a fever and is currently isolating at her residence.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh recently recorded the region’s first Covid-19 fatality of the year. A 40-year-old patient, referred from Ludhiana, passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

Local health teams continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to remain vigilant, maintain hygiene, and seek medical attention promptly in case of symptoms.