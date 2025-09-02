Heavy rains on Thursday and Friday night turned Sector 15, Panchkula, into a waterlogged zone, with rainwater gushing into houses and damaging household goods. The worst-hit were residents living near the corner opposite Parshuram Chowk, where more than a hundred houses bore the brunt of flooding.

Households numbered 1055 to 1412 reported severe damage as water entered living spaces, soaking furniture, cupboards, almirahs and electrical fittings. “The sump wells and boundary walls installed earlier have failed completely. Instead of providing relief, they have proved ineffective and the problem continues year after year,” said a representative of the Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA).

Residents stated that the issue has persisted for over a decade despite repeated representations to the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Municipal Corporation. “We have submitted numerous letters, photographs and appeals, yet no corrective measures have been undertaken. The authorities remain unresponsive, which is extremely regrettable,” said Rajbir Bhatia, a local resident.

The flooding has also caused significant financial losses. Bhatia recounted how his car’s electrical system was damaged after floodwater entered the vehicle, forcing it to be towed away for repairs. “Last year, a similar incident left me with a repair bill of nearly Rs 6 lakh. This time too, I fear the expenses will be enormous,” he said.

The Citizens’ Welfare Association has once again appealed to Municipal Commissioner RK Singh, Mayor Kulbhushan Goel, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chauhan and XEN Parmod of the MC to urgently intervene and find a permanent solution to flooding.

Meanwhile, waterlogging was also reported at the underpass connecting Industrial Area Phase 1 to Baltana and Sector 19, leaving commuters stranded and traffic severely disrupted.

Residents have urged that the matter be treated on top priority to prevent future disasters. “The administration must act now —temporary arrangements and neglect cannot continue when livelihoods and properties are at stake,” said a CWA member.