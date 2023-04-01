Hit-and-run cases: Panel awards Rs 6 lakh relief to victims, dependants

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 31

The Victim Compensation Committee, convened by Harpal Singh, District & Sessions Judge, Mohali, awarded compensation of Rs 6 lakhs to two applicants of victims of crime or dependants, in case breadwinners of families had died or suffered injuries in hit-and-run cases.

Under the Punjab Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017, compensation can be granted to the victims in case the offender is untraced/untraceable or unidentified, but the victim is identified and where no trial takes place and the victim has to incur expenses and mental rehabilitation. Besides this, compensation can be granted to the victim or his dependants where recommendation is made by the by court for grant of compensation under Sub-Section (2) and (3) of Section 357A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A victim or his dependants may file application in the office of District Legal Services Authority for getting compensation. Women victims of sexual assault and other crimes may apply for compensation under NALSA’s compensation scheme for women victims/survivor of sexual assault/other crimes-2018.

