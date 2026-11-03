Panel caps Chandigarh MC poll campaign expenditure at Rs 7.50 lakh

Candidates contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections will not be allowed to spend more than Rs 7.50 lakh on campaigning and other election-related activities. The elections are likely to be held in December.

The State Election Commission has fixed the maximum expenditure limit under the Chandigarh MC (Election of Councillors) Rules, 1995.

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State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev has issued a notification making it mandatory for candidates to maintain a daily account of their election expenditure from the date of filing nomination papers until the declaration of results.

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According to the notification, candidates will have to record all expenses incurred or authorised by them in the prescribed format. They will also be required to obtain vouchers for every expenditure and authenticate these by signing the relevant documents.

Every candidate must submit a complete statement of election expenditure, along with an affidavit, to the Returning Officer concerned within 15 days

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of the declaration of results.

Expenses incurred on arrangements or facilities officially provided by the Chandigarh Administration, its departments, agencies, public bodies or the Municipal Corporation in connection with the elections will be excluded from the candidate’s expenditure ceiling of Rs 7.50 lakh.

The commission has also provided for penal action against candidates who fail to submit their expenditure accounts within the prescribed time and manner without a valid reason or satisfactory explanation. Such candidates may face action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws.