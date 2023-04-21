Panel chief discusses issues of safai workers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 20

Chairman of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M Venkatesan today directed the UT Administration and the Municipal Corporation to blacklist those contractors who were paying less salary and not making payments on time to safai karmacharis and sewer men.

Venkatesan held a meeting with senior officers of the Administration and the MC. During the meeting, he discussed the grievances of safai karamcharis.

He said the contractors must follow the “Equal work, equal pay” rule and transfer salary to bank accounts of all safai karmacharis on time.

Venkatesan asked the officers concerned to pursue the proposals and pending cases of all regular, contract and outsourced safai karmacharis.